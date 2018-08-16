Bar Joe opens in Hollywood with cocktails, mocktails and finger foods

A new cocktail bar has opened its doors inside Spoonfed -- a modern comfort food spot located in the Hollywood Media District. Called Bar Joe, the new addition is located at 959 Seward St.
As we've previously reported, beverage director John Neumueller delivers a tightly curated wine and beer menu, along with specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic offerings.
Come try bar refreshments like fresh mimosas or "something different" such as the High Chai with Maison Rouge cognac, Moscatel, Bailey's, chai and seltzer. Or opt for mocktails like the chamomile-honey tonic with lemongrass or the sparkling yerba mate.
Hungry? Finger foods are on offer as well, with options like crispy chicken wings, green hummus and flatbread, and grilled baby octopus with compound herb butter and grilled ciabatta. (You can view the bar menu here.)
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Yelper Matt K., who reviewed it on July 29, wrote, "Hard to find, great spirits. ... Esoteric selection of booze."
Head on over to check it out: Bar Joe is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
