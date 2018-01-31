ICE CREAM

Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops today

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Ice cream lovers, it's time to celebrate! Today is the 31st day of the month, meaning you can get a scoop of ice cream for $1.50 from Baskin Robbins.

The ice creamery continues its promotion, as it has with the other months with 31 days.

The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 original flavors.



The chain says participation varies among stores, so you'll have to check ahead with the nearest location. You'll be able to find your nearest Baskin-Robbins at this website.

Waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.

Grab a scoop, snap a photo and tag it using #ABC7Eyewitness!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamdealsfoodsnackssnack fooddessertsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ICE CREAM
Costa Mesa's new Fill debuts with Hawaiian-inspired ice cream & coffees
Ice cream sandwich shop The Baked Bear comes to Burbank
Blue Bell Fudge Bars are back
Halo Top sued for underfilling pints of low-calorie ice cream
Haagen-Dazs is giving away ice cream Tuesday
More ice cream
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News