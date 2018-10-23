FOOD & DRINK

Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Los Angeles' top sports bars

Photo: The Woodman/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you wanted to be taken out to the ball game but couldn't score tickets, all is not lost. There are plenty of top-notch sports bars in Los Angeles to catch the World Series, all of which have more to offer than your typical stadium hot dog, nachos and overpriced beer.

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to come up with the best sports bars where you can view baseball's biggest series.

1. Rocco's Tavern



Photo: Rocco's Tavern/Yelp

Topping the list is Rocco's Tavern. Located at 1000 Gayley Ave. in Westwood, it is the highest rated sports bar in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 252 reviews on Yelp.

The popular joint -- with additional outposts in Pasadena, Culver City and Studio City -- offers plenty of TVs to watch LA's hometown team face-off against the Boston Red Sox.

Enjoy pizza, pasta, spicy wings and more while viewing the game, along with cold beers and specialty beverages like the Red Zone -- an energizing mix of Absolut Citron Vodka, energy drink and cranberry juice. (You can check out the menu here.)

2. Bunker Hill Bar & Grill



Photo: Bunker Hill Bar & Grill/Yelp

Next up is DTLA's Bunker Hill Bar & Grill, situated at 601 W. Fifth St., Suite R 201. With four stars out of 792 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Televisions line the restaurant, offering ample viewing spots for the World Series. A full menu is on hand as well, featuring starters like lobster mac and cheese and vegetarian popcorn chicken. (Check out the dinner menu here.)

3. The Woodman



Photo: the woodman/Yelp

Sherman Oaks' The Woodman, located at 13615 Ventura Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gastropub and sports bar four stars out of 759 reviews.

Expect to find menu offerings such as spicy Buffalo wings, soft pretzel bites and garlic Parmesan fries, along with an extensive selection of spirits, draft beer and televisions to boot. (Check out the menu here.)

4. Taps Valley Gastropub



Photo: erik r./Yelp

Last but not least over in Porter Ranch, check out Taps Valley Gastropub, which has earned four stars out of 572 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gastropub, sports bar and New American spot at 18673 Devonshire St.

A full menu is on offer, featuring pulled pork tacos, fish and chips and burgers like The Eastwood with barbecue sauce, bacon, caramelized onions and more. Round out your meal with one of the joint's many craft beers, then sit back and enjoy the game. (See the full menu here.)
