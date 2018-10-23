FOOD & DRINK

Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Orange's top sports bars

Photo: Danny K's Billiards & Sports Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you wanted to be taken out to the ball game but couldn't score tickets, all is not lost. There are plenty of top-notch sports bars in Orange to catch the World Series, all of which have more to offer than your typical stadium hot dog, nachos and overpriced beer.

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to come up with the best sports bars where you can view baseball's biggest series.

1. Danny K's Billiards & Sports Bar



Photo: Danny K's Billiards & Sports Bar/Yelp

Topping the list is Danny K's Billiards & Sports Bar. Located at 1096 N. Main St., the sports bar and pool hall is the highest rated of its kind in Orange, boasting four stars out of 430 reviews on Yelp.

The 21-and-over spot features bar bites like pulled pork sandwiches, beef sliders and fried mozzarella sticks, along with a full range of beers on tap, pool tables and TVs aplenty for catching the World Series.

2. The Salty Dawg Tavern



Photo: The Salty Dawg Tavern/Yelp

Next up is The Salty Dawg Tavern, situated at 1214 N. Parker St. With four stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Grab a seat in front of any one of the tavern's many TV setups and enjoy sandwiches, wings and burgers like the Buffalo with blue cheese crumbles.

3. Jimmy Bones



PHOTO: mags r./YELP

Jimmy Bones, located at 1815 E. Chapman Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar four stars out of 66 reviews.

This local neighborhood pub -- opened by Jim "Bones" Ashton and his wife, Karin, in 2003 -- offers cold beer, hot dogs, cocktails and more, along with televisions tuned to sports. Yelpers praise the friendly service and laid-back vibe.

4. Marty's Cocktail Lounge



Photo: Marty's Cocktail Lounge/Yelp
Marty's Cocktail Lounge, a dive bar and sports bar, is another go-to, with four stars out of 62 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1766 N. Tustin St. to see for yourself.

Come enjoy a full bar featuring beer, well drinks, Jameson and Jack, as well as free shuffleboard and televisions galore -- an ideal setup to watch the LA Dodgers take on Boston.

5. Capri Bar & Grill



Photo: Kimberly B./Yelp

Then there's Capri Bar & Grill, which has earned four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar and traditional American spot at 320 E. Katella Ave.

The spot offers a full menu complete with breakfast offerings, fettuccine Alfredo and more. Round out your meal and enjoy the game with a glass of wine or a pitcher of beer in front of one of the bar's many HDTVs.
