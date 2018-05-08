Be our guest: 3 new French restaurants transforming Ventura Boulevard into Paris

Petit Trois
13705 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Photo: C A./Yelp
Petit Trois is a long-awaited expansion of Petit Trois in Hollywood, the famed restaurant from French chef Ludo Lefebvre.
The new Valley outpost -- which Los Angeles Magazine declared possibly "the most French restaurant in L.A." -- features classic French fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Look for the Burgundy escargot with garlic, parsley and butter; the foie gras terrine with date butter; and steak frites with cognac pepper sauce or herb sauce. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Petit Trois' current Yelp rating of four stars out of 15 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its audience.
Sean O. wrote, "I was lucky enough to have brunch here last week. The worst thing about my entire experience is that I'll probably never go again. That's because the entire experience from soup to nuts was A+. I really loved everything from the very tender and delicious omelette to the crunchy and flavorful caneles."
And Matthew L. said, "Brunch was so amazing, we had to return for dinner. It did not disappoint. The trout might be one of the best dishes I have ever had."
Petit Trois is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Bluebird Brasserie
13730 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Photo: Erin M./Yelp
Bluebird Brasserie also recently opened on Ventura Boulevard, just a few doors down from Petit Trois. The restaurant and brewpub is helmed by Noah Regnery, a veteran brew master with nearly a decade of experience, per the restaurant's website.
On the menu, look for brasserie fare that includes four different kinds of moules frites (mussels with fries); a vegetarian cassoulet with heirloom beans, roasted tomatoes and merguez-spiced Impossible Meat; and a double creme brie sandwich with maitre d'butter and radish.
There's also a wide range of draft and bottled beers, as well as cocktails. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp, Bluebird Brasserie has been getting positive attention.
Katrina B. said, "I love the atmosphere of this place. ...European brewery style with warm lighting great beer and lots of vegan dishes (that are delicious, by the way), even if you're not a vegan like myself."
Yelper Shana B. wrote, "They have a clear vision for their menu, which I appreciate. You'll definitely leave happy and full. But it's clear to me the real reason to come is for their beer (and cocktails are really wonderfully balanced and interesting too)."
Bluebird Brasserie is open from noon-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, noon-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 5 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Montresor
11266 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
Photo: Austin E./Yelp
Last but not least, Montresor opened in Studio City. The bistro is the latest project from actor Lisa Long (Cast Away) and designer Ann Booth Luly, with chef Paul Shoemaker of French Laundry and Per Se helming the kitchen.
The restaurant bills itself offering fare "rooted in the French tradition with a twist on American cuisine, fashion and art in a fairytale setting," according to the business' website.
On the menu, look for crab cakes with Meyer lemon gastrique and frisee, coq au vin with baby root vegetables in sauce vin rouge and beef tenderloin with potato pave, tomato confit and bordelaise. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Montresor, which currently holds five stars out of 35 reviews on the site.
Yelper Topsy L., who was one of the first users to visit Montresor on April 18, wrote, "Wonderful! We had an excellent dinner from the moment we stepped foot inside. Greeted with sincere kindness and interest. The decor is beautiful. The vibe is relaxed and European."
And Alex A. wrote, "Wow, the food was amazing! We ordered the short rib, French onion soup, duck and the crab cake. The short rib and the crab cake were the favorites. Absolutely delicious. Great wine list, and wonderful desserts."
Montresor is open from 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)