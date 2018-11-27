FOOD & DRINK

Be our guest: Entre Nous brings French fare to Pasadena

Photo: Steve L./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got French on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Pasadena, called Entre Nous, is located at 119 W. Green St. and features French bistro classics like charcuterie, escargot (snails) with garlic butter and Magret de Canard aux Pommes -- Maple Leaf Farms duck breast with apple confit, honey jus and rosemary.

An extensive wine selection is on offer as well, from French Burgundy and rose to sparkling champagne and crisp Sauvignon Blanc.

Entre Nous has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp.

Brandon B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 10, wrote, "Entre Nous was fantastic. ... We ordered the duck and the chicken as main courses. Paired it with a Syrah and a red Burgundy. The portions were sizable and both dishes were cooked to perfection."

"What a quaint, elegant spot in Pasadena to have a solid French dinner," added Yelper Lori N. "The owners are from the south of France, and they're the real deal. ... We had the lamb and the bouillabaisse -- both were very tasty and not overly heavy."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Entre Nous is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePasadena
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays
Studio City gets an elegant new tea room: Brit Boba
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
First look: Get to know the freshest new businesses to open in Huntington Beach
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell concedes election
Semi carrying acid overturns on EB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
1 woman killed after fire erupts at Long Beach triplex
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Thousand Oaks shooting: Sheriff's officials to release latest details
Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash
3 American soldiers killed in roadside bombing in Afghanistan
Show More
79-year-old woman in Norwalk killed in hit-and-run incident
Somali immigrant suspected of hate crime outside LA synagogue
Marc Brown trains like a DEA agent during simulation
CA family dealing with 2 tragic deaths in span of weeks
LA County, nurses reach tentative agreement to avert strike
More News