Be our guest: Entre Nous brings French fare to Pasadena

If you've got French on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Pasadena, called Entre Nous, is located at 119 W. Green St. and features French bistro classics like charcuterie, escargot (snails) with garlic butter and Magret de Canard aux Pommes -- Maple Leaf Farms duck breast with apple confit, honey jus and rosemary.
An extensive wine selection is on offer as well, from French Burgundy and rose to sparkling champagne and crisp Sauvignon Blanc.
Entre Nous has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp.
Brandon B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 10, wrote, "Entre Nous was fantastic. ... We ordered the duck and the chicken as main courses. Paired it with a Syrah and a red Burgundy. The portions were sizable and both dishes were cooked to perfection."
"What a quaint, elegant spot in Pasadena to have a solid French dinner," added Yelper Lori N. "The owners are from the south of France, and they're the real deal. ... We had the lamb and the bouillabaisse -- both were very tasty and not overly heavy."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Entre Nous is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
