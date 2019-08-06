Become a sushi chef in 2 months at Torrance's Sushi Chef Institute

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Sushi Chef Institute in Torrance offers up a concentrated two month program to teach sushi skills and Japanese cooking techniques.The courses are led by Chef Andy Matuuda.His philosophy is simple, season, sublime, from old traditional Japanese culture.The classes are small, so there is undivided attention given to each member of the group.At the Sushi Chef Institute, students get real-life experience behind a mock sushi bar with real customers.