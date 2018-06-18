FOOD & DRINK

Belgium Waffle Haus makes Studio City debut, with European-style waffles and coffee

Photo: Belgium Waffle Haus/Yelp

By Hoodline
If fresh Belgium-style waffles are what you're after, look no further than this new daytime eatery. Called Belgium Waffle Haus, the European-inspired newcomer is located at 11211 Ventura Blvd., Suite 102 in Studio City.

The restaurant -- with a second location in Granada Hills -- uses authentic pearl sugar imported directly from Belgium when making its waffles, the company explains on its website, along with a 17-hour dough fermentation process and cast-iron waffle machines.

On the menu, expect to see waffle varieties ranging from the sweet to the savory with offerings like The Banella (banana and Nutella) and The Morning Liege with avocado, spring mix, paprika, balsamic dressing and tomato with boiled egg drizzle.

A selection of specialty espresso drinks are on hand as well including a mint spiced latte, cold brew and melange -- the cafe's version of a classic Vienna coffee. (You can view the full menu here.)

Belgium Waffle Haus has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Sang K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 9, said, "A wonderful breakfast/brunch addition to the community. They have a variety of choices on the menu and each dish comes with a Belgian waffle, which is one of the best I've ever had."

"Tried this place for the first time yesterday," said Yelper Caroline K. "I got the French omelet with waffle on the side and it was delicious! The dressing on the salad was very flavorful, and the eggs were cooked just right."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Belgium Waffle Haus is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
