Best holiday beer, wine pairings for turkey, dessert, more

a sparkling Crémant rosé, from France

a Cava, from Spain

sparkling rosé of Malbec, from Argentina

Sonoma or Mendocino sparkling rosé

Montinore Estate Reserve Pinor Noir 2008

Paul Hobbs Winery CrossBarn Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2009

Dashe Cellars Zinfandel Dry Creek Valley 2008

Beckman Purisima Mountain Vineyard Grenache Rosé 2009

Seven Hills Viognier Talcott Vineyard 2008

Sweet Yamma Jamma, by Indeed Brewing Company

Sorachi Ace, by Brooklyn Brewery

Vitus, by Weihenstephaner

Christmas Ale, Saint Arnold

Youngs Double Chocolate Stout

Bell's Kalamazoo Stout

Trentham Estate La Famiglia Moscato, Australia

Tommasi Vigneto Fiorato Recioto Della Valpolicella DOC, Italy

Late Harvest Muscat Lily Farm Grant Burge Wines, Barossa, Australia

Chateau Des Charmes Late Harvest Riesling Niagara Peninsula, Ontario

Andrew Quady Essensia, California

Art Car IPA, Saint Arnold

Smoked Porter, Stone Brewing Co.

Bourbon County Stout, Goose Island

Inniskillin 2007 Vidal Gold, Canada

2006 Patricius Red Lion 2 Puttonyos

Looking to put a little more spirit into your holiday celebrations?Grab your dinner menu and check it against this list for a wealth of wonderful pairing options, whether you drink beer or wine!If you're going to fry the bird for Christmas lunch or dinner, you're going to need something with high acidity to cut the fat and salt,says.If you love a good brewski, grab for a. The light and refreshing Kolsch helps bring out the rich seasonings of the turkey brine.You'll be all the wiser if you also choose alikeorBoth feature an assertive balance of alcohol and carbonation, and a subtle flavor that won't Bogart your attention from the savory fried turkey before you.For the wine consumer, you can't go wrong with a sparkling wine. Here are five that'll pair well with fried turkey:Dressing is life. Nobody hates dressing, and if they say they do, they're lying to you. So, make sure you have a good drink on hand to pair with it!For our beer buds, check out a black Kolsch with an incredible roasted maltiness that compliments the sage and celery found in dressing.You'll also like an Oktoberfest, equally malty, but with a toasty, slightly sweet profile. Great options include, andOkay, winos, your turn:Part myth, part legend, part Frankenstein monster. You've got layers of meat to tackle, buddy. You're going to need to wash it down with something equally epic.Buy a, or go with any of these three:Believe it or not, wine drinkers get to choose their favorite on this one.But, your taste buds will love you even more if you pick a sparkling wine, a full body white (like) or a light body red (think).Forgoing the traditional bird and stuffing for lasagna? You're not alone. The holidays are a great time to eat pasta (as if there's ever a wrong time, save for the months before bikini season).We're willing to bet a brown ale will satisfy your beer-loving buds.In general, you're going to need a beer with strong aromas, a lingering mouthfeel, and rich palates to match the acidity of your tomato sauce. You'll probably also likeor. Any English-style brown ale, really.Wine drinkers have more than a few options, depending on the type of lasagna you're having, according toClassic lasagnas will pair well with aIf you're going the veggie lasagna route, you need a dry Italian white like a, or a richer white like aorBefore you push your guests out the door, make sure their sweets are paired off with a perfect closing drink for the evening.