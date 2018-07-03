FOOD & DRINK

Better Fresh Burger opens new location in Glendale

Photo: Better Fresh Burger/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got burgers or breakfast burritos on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 140 S. Brand Blvd., Suite 118 in Glendale, the fresh arrival is called Better Fresh Burger.

The quick-service spot -- with an additional outpost in Burbank -- specializes in burgers, burritos, salads and handmade shakes made using fresh, all-natural ingredients.

In the mood for a burger? Come try the BFB Melt consisting of a beef patty, bacon, cheese, mayo and grilled onions on wheat bread; or the BFB Chili with mustard and red onions.

Healthy breakfast offerings are on offer as well such as breakfast burritos with egg whites and turkey quesadillas. (You can view the full online menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Better Fresh Burger has been warmly received by patrons.

Sean S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 12, wrote, "These burgers are killer. You can't beat them for the price, size and taste."

"I've been to the Burbank location before and loved it," wrote Yelper Christian T. "I came here for a salmon salad and it was perfectly cooked. The workers were really friendly and the vibe was nice."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Better Fresh Burger is open from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
