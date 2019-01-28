Beverly Grove gets a new workout and training spot: Psycho

A new workout and training spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Beverly Grove, called Psycho, is located at 8474 W. Third St.
The classes combine high interval intensity training (HIIT) to build muscle and burn fat, and yoga and guided meditation to bring a sense of mindfulness to the experience.
The new gym has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of 7 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Sofia H. wrote, "I love the vibe and the workouts are killer. The instructors are so amazing and really make you push yourself. They make you use muscles you usually don't use and it really sculpts your body so fast. The yoga we do at the end is relaxing and gives me the time to reflect and just breathe."
And Jen K. said, "Such an amazing workout! I knew I was hooked after my first workout. The instructors are so nice and welcoming and there was no intimidation. I also love that they end with yoga--it's such a great relaxing cool down."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Psycho is open from 5-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sundays.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles