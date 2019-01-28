Beverly Hills' 5 best spots to spend big on Japanese food

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Japanese restaurants around Beverly Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Urasawa
Photo: EDDIE K./Yelp
Topping the list is Urasawa. Located at 218 N. Rodeo Drive, the Japanese spot is the highest rated high-end Japanese restaurant in Beverly Hills, boasting 4.5 stars out of 489 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, look for appetizers like toro sashimi and scallop and duck foie gras shabu shabu, a variety of sushi selections, egg custard and milk gelatin for dessert, plus an extensive list of Japanese sakes.
2. Matsuhisa
Photo: BRANDON S./Yelp
Next up is Matsuhisa, situated at 129 N. La Cienega Blvd. With four stars out of 934 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
From the celebrated sushi chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the restaurant offers tempura, kushiyaki skewers, sushi and hot and cold special dishes. It also offers an omakase option.
3. SUGARFISH
Photo: SUGARFISH/Yelp
SUGARFISH, located at 212 N. Canon Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy sushi bar and Japanese spot four stars out of 807 reviews.
The restaurant is known for its omakase-style sushi menus. Guests can also order a la carte off the menu.
4. Sushi Sasabune
Photo: Kat C./Yelp
Sushi Sasabune, a sushi bar and Japanese spot, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 212 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9162 W. Olympic Blvd. to see for yourself.
There are three California locations, as well as an express outpost.
5. YAZAWA
Photo: DERRICK K./Yelp
Finally, check out YAZAWA, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the Japanese spot, which offers barbecue and more, by heading over to 9669 S. Santa Monica Blvd.
This is the first North American location for the Japanese restaurant chain. According to the website, YAZAWA is named after a famous Japanese butcher known for his signature cut of wagyu beef.