'Big Ants BBQ' Brings Barbecue Fare To Pico-Union

A new barbecue spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Pico-Union, called Big Ants BBQ, is located at 1842 W. Washington Blvd.
The business first got its start in 1987 in Louisiana with Papa Hypolite at the helm. Now, the tradition continues with his son, Anthony "Big Ant" Hypolite and his first restaurant venture in Los Angeles.
The streamlined menu features plates, sandwiches, barbecue bowls, and sides. Look for plates with hot links, chicken, fried ribs, spicy ribs or beef ribs, along with chicken or beef barbecue bowls.
For sandwiches, there are choices such as pulled pork, barbecue chicken sliders, tri-tip steak and a barbecue Western burger.
Rounding the menu out are sides like mac and cheese, cole slaw, sweet corn, mashed potatoes, and a Caesar salad. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new spot only offers take-out or delivery service, but that has not stopped Big Ants BBQ from garnering rave reviews: it has a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Jessica P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 11th, said: "Big Ant's was a huge hit at our Christmas party of 10 people. We ordered half pans and the portions were huge! We had plenty of leftovers. Seasoned and grilled to perfection!"
Yelper Eunice K. added: "I've been searching for good barbecue delivery and finally found the best barbecue ribs. I'll definitely order from them again. Love the spicy ribs and beef ribs."
And Beth H. said: "Just had Big Ant's barbecue at my office through Fooda. Wow and pleasantly surprised. This is the best barbecue I've had in a long time. The beans are killer. The barbecue sauce is spot on!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Big Ants BBQ is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-9pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
