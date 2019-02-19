Bite Me makes Eagle Rock debut, with sandwiches and more

A new Asian fusion spot, offering sandwiches and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Bite Me, the fresh arrival is located at 2108 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock.
The restaurant serves inventive gourmet Asian food. On the menu, look for the ramen breakfast burrito, with ramen noodles, eggs, cheese, Chinese sausage and green onions, or the Seoul cheesesteak sandwich, with thinly sliced beef, pasilla chiles, onions, provolone and kimchi relish.
Bite Me has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp.
Dan N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 6, wrote, "We tried Bite Me today and the Seoul Cheesesteak was absolutely delicious! My three year old loved eating here and was obsessed with the sweet honey fries."
Yelper Carol L. added, "You can't tell from the name Bite Me, but this casual spot offers Asian fusion fare in the form of burritos and sandwiches."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bite Me is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles