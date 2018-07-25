Bites and craft brews: 6th and La Brea now open in Hancock Park

A new contemporary brewpub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Hancock Park, called 6th and La Brea, is located at 600 S. La Brea Ave. and has an on-site brewery.
The spot comes courtesy of forward-thinking chef Jihee Kim and award-winning brewer Noah Regnery, Eater Los Angeles reports, featuring an innovative fusion menu that emphasizes California and Asian flavors -- designed for omnivores and vegans alike.
Small plate offerings include mushroom dumplings with lime soy sauce; summer vegetable curry with chilled Japanese yam soup and lentil salad; and scallop crudo with shallots, citrus and Thai basil. (Check out the entire food menu here.)
On tap at 6th and La Brea is a rotating selection of 14 domestic and international craft beers, like the Stalking Horse Spawny Irish-style dry stout, Get Buzzed golden ale made with 50 pounds of grapefruit honey and the 6th Street Session IPA -- consisting of centennial, amarillo and el dorado hops. (See the full drink menu here.)
6th and La Brea has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Holly C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 16, wrote, "The chilled soup was super unique and yummy and the fried chicken is flavorful and delicious! Also, loved the scallop crudo! Very light."
"New spot in the neighborhood!" wrote Yelper Cristina K. "Nice and simple decor and small menu, but with a nice Asian twist. The mushroom dumplings are to die for! Good spot for drinks and small plates."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. 6th and La Brea is open from 4-11 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday and 4 p.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday.
