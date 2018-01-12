'Black Elephant Coffee' Brings Coffee, Tea And More To Atwater Village

Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new arrival to Atwater Village, called Black Elephant Coffee, is located at 3195 Glendale Blvd.
Owned by Gonzalo Otarola and Heidy Fu, the same folks behind Simply Coffee in Burbank, Black Elephant Coffee specializes in light breakfast fare, grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, and organic coffee drinks.
Otarola and Fu are also "passionate about animals and the environment," and a percentage of sales from Black Elephant will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
The cafe uses coffee beans from Portland, Oregon's Stumptown Coffee and features an array of popular coffee mainstays like cold brews, lattes, mochas, and more. Drinks include the Mexican Elephant mocha, a raspberry and white chocolate latte, and horchata latte.
If you're looking for something to nosh on, expect to see items like an organic ham and cheese croissant, veggie quiche or quiche loraine, vegan wraps, and pasta salad. Rounding things out are Bread Lounge pastries and Cake Monkey desserts.
The cafe also plans to add a dinner menu to the lineup in the near future.
Black Elephant Coffee has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Anna F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 6th, said: "I loved this place! It just opened yesterday and it did not disappoint! They serve Stumptown Coffee, which is so so good, and have the Nitro Cold Brew, which is one of my favorites!"
Yelper Philip F. added: "Great new spot in Atwater Village to get my caffeine fix. The place just opened this week and they have a great selection of coffee, plus salads and sandwiches."
Head on over to check it out: Black Elephant Coffee is open daily from 7am-7pm.
