FOOD & DRINK

Blkdot Coffee brings Vietnamese drinks, sandwiches to the Irvine Spectrum

Photo: Tay T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 924 Spectrum Center Drive, at the Irvine Spectrum Center, the new addition is called BLKdot Coffee.

With additional locations in Irvine and Laguna Beach, the coffee spot features VTM "crack" coffee, as dubbed by OC Weekly, and specialty iced beverages such as Thai tea and sea salt coffee.

Additional menu offerings include sandwiches like Vietnamese-style chicken banh mi, as well as artisanal bagels, pastries, scones, muffins and quiche. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating out of six reviews.

Kelly L, who was one of the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 21, wrote, "The VTM was quite refreshing and delicious; it had the perfect sweetness level to my taste. I thought it was nice how the sweetness coexisted with the intense bitter, yet smooth, taste of their coffee."

And Rohlin A. praised the Avocado Boat: "The tuna had a good flavor, the mayonnaise was a perfect ratio to the tuna and there was half of a large Haas avocado (with no detectable brown) in the boat. The cracked pepper gave the tuna a nice kick, without overpowering the other flavors."

Head on over to check it out: BLKdot Coffee is now open at the Irvine Spectrum.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineIrvine
FOOD & DRINK
Hug Life makes Orange debut, with vegan ice cream, milkshakes and more
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
Modern bar and eatery Eve American Bistro now open in Westlake
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Brush fire shuts down multiple lanes of 60 Fwy near Beaumont
Man arrested in connection with 21 burglaries in Koreatown
Jimmy Bennett speaks out about abuse allegations against Asia Argento
Rep. Duncan Hunter fires back over campaign finance charges
Police looking for suspect who gunned down man in Santa Ana
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Show More
Man shot dead near San Bernardino apartment complex
Firefighters knock down inferno at commercial structure in DTLA
Santa Monica sets up scooter parking
Orchard Supply stores, including 20 in SoCal, to close
Homeless grad lands job after handing out resumes on CA street
More News