Blkdot Coffee brings Vietnamese drinks, sandwiches to the Irvine Spectrum

Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 924 Spectrum Center Drive, at the Irvine Spectrum Center, the new addition is called BLKdot Coffee.
With additional locations in Irvine and Laguna Beach, the coffee spot features VTM "crack" coffee, as dubbed by OC Weekly, and specialty iced beverages such as Thai tea and sea salt coffee.
Additional menu offerings include sandwiches like Vietnamese-style chicken banh mi, as well as artisanal bagels, pastries, scones, muffins and quiche. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating out of six reviews.
Kelly L, who was one of the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 21, wrote, "The VTM was quite refreshing and delicious; it had the perfect sweetness level to my taste. I thought it was nice how the sweetness coexisted with the intense bitter, yet smooth, taste of their coffee."
And Rohlin A. praised the Avocado Boat: "The tuna had a good flavor, the mayonnaise was a perfect ratio to the tuna and there was half of a large Haas avocado (with no detectable brown) in the boat. The cracked pepper gave the tuna a nice kick, without overpowering the other flavors."
Head on over to check it out: BLKdot Coffee is now open at the Irvine Spectrum.
