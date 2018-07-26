Craving Vietnamese coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the Market Place. The fresh addition to Irvine, called BLKdot Coffee, is located at 13786 Jamboree Road, Suite B.
The spot -- with additional outposts in Irvine and Laguna Beach -- is best known for its VTM "crack" coffee, OC Weekly reports, along with its assortment of specialty iced beverages like Thai tea and sea salt coffee.
Hungry? Food is available as well, with sandwiches like chicken bahn mi; smoked turkey and bacon; and Kickin' Tuna with spicy mayo, corn, cucumber, sprouts, fresh jalapeno peppers and bacon bits. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, BLKdot Coffee is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Aggy A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 21, wrote, "Cute and hip new spot for coffee in Irvine. ... I ordered the iced LVTM, this place's take on Vietnamese iced coffee. I got the light version, since I know how strong Vietnamese coffee can be, and it's surprisingly good, definitely creamier and not as sweet."
"Delicious food!" added Yelper Clara Y. "The cinnamon pull apart is absolutely lovely. The LVTM is a bit strong for my taste, but I think I'm just sensitive to strong coffee flavors."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: BLKdot Coffee is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
BLKdot Coffee opens new shop at Irvine Market Place
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories