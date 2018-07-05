Blue Bell Fudge Bars are back

Now that’s what we call a winning team…12-pak Blue Bell Fudge Bars! Our tasty chocolate Fudge Bars return to stores beginning today. #fudge #bluebell #bluebellicecream #frozensnacks #chocolate pic.twitter.com/i7dfHBY4l2 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 5, 2018

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Blue Bell! We’re bringing back some of your favorite flavors to make things even sweeter. Stick with us to find out what is headed to stores next!#bluebell #icecream #bluebellicecream #nationalicecreammonth pic.twitter.com/H4FScfIswW — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 1, 2018

Fudge Bar lovers, rejoice! Blue Bell is bringing its sweet treat on a stick back!On Thursday, the company announced the return of their beloved Fudge Bar for National Ice Cream Month.The bars aren't the only treat making a comeback. The company said it plans to bring back many fan favorites.The bars are now available for purchase at most major retailers.