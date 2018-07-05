FOOD & DRINK

Blue Bell Fudge Bars are back

Fudge Bar lovers, rejoice! Blue Bell is bringing their sweet treat on a stick back! (WTVD)

Fudge Bar lovers, rejoice! Blue Bell is bringing its sweet treat on a stick back!

On Thursday, the company announced the return of their beloved Fudge Bar for National Ice Cream Month.

The bars aren't the only treat making a comeback. The company said it plans to bring back many fan favorites.

The bars are now available for purchase at most major retailers.
