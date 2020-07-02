Blue Bell just released a fan favorite but for a limited time only

Blue Bell has brought back a fan favorite just in time for National Ice Cream Month.
The company announced in a tweet it has brought back Milk & Cookies Ice Cream, which it describes as a delicious vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies.
Like many flavor runs, it'll only be available for a limited time. It's also available in half gallon and pint sizes.
If you'll excuse us, we're off to get our own tub of ice cream!
