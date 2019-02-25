FOOD & DRINK

Blue Bottle Coffee brings coffee, tea and more to Woodland Hills

Photo: Sung Min Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Woodland Hills, called Blue Bottle Coffee, is located at 20929 Ventura Blvd., Suite 26.

The coffee shop is located at the Woodland Hills shopping plaza. The coffee menu offers single origin coffee, blend pour over coffee and a full espresso bar. It also serves small bites, like avocado toast.

Blue Bottle Coffee has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Cynthia J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 16, wrote, "Good coffee, although the portions are small. They have a good amount of pastries to pair with your drinks. The only caveat is no Wi-Fi."

Yelper Grace J. added, "So excited the SFV has a good coffee shop! The space is neither large or small, just right in between. There is moderate seating inside and lots of outdoor seating. Everybody was super friendly. The coffee and pastries were excellent."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Blue Bottle Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
