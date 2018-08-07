FOOD & DRINK

Blue Bottle Coffee comes to Century City

By Hoodline
Craving fresh coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new coffee shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 1765, in the Westfield Century City Mall, the new addition is called Blue Bottle Coffee.

The coffee roastery -- with additional outposts throughout the United States and Japan -- originated with a vow to "only sell coffee less than 48 hours out of the roaster," says the company on its website, using only "the finest, most delicious and responsibly sourced beans." Blue Bottle now has more than a dozen locations in LA alone.

Menu options include an assortment of espresso drinks such as iced mochas and cafe lattes, and a majority of the spot's coffee roasts are available for purchase in the online store as well. (Visit the website here for a full list of offerings.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Blue Bottle Coffee has been warmly received by patrons.

Rachel M., who reviewed the new spot on July 15, wrote, "I enjoyed the iced mocha (four stars), which was the perfect caffeine boost I needed on a hot day. I liked that it wasn't too sweet or rich like other mochas I've had elsewhere."

"Friendly service and quality crafted drinks," added Yelper Justin L. "Great to have another coffee option here -- the more the merrier!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Blue Bottle Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
