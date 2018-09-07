Blue Star Donuts makes Silver Lake debut

Doughnut fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Blue Star Donuts, the fresh arrival is located at 3438 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.
The Portland-based company -- with additional SoCal outposts in Venice and Manhattan Beach -- comes courtesy of CEO and owner Katie Poppe, the businesssayson its website, whose resume includes over 30 restaurants, including Little Big Burger and Boxer Ramen.
On the menu, expect to find the same caliber of gourmet doughnuts as the chain's other locations, each made fresh using locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. Regular doughnut favorites include raspberry rosemary buttermilk, Valrhona chocolate crunch, real maple bacon and Cointreau creme brulee. (You can check out a sampling of the menu here.)
Blue Star Donuts has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Cassandra G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 2, wrote, "Out of the six vegans options they had this day, we chose the blueberry cake and the mimosa cake. First, we shared the blueberry cake, which has fresh blueberries and a perfect glaze on top. The cake itself was so soft and moist!"
"Great quality and taste, with plenty of unique options," added Yelper Martin F. "I tried the Meyer lemon key lime doughnut and it was the right level of tart. The consistency of the filling was on point with the moistness of the cake doughnut."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Blue Star Donuts is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
