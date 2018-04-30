FOOD & DRINK

Bluestone Lane brings Australian-style coffee to Santa Monica

Photo: Inna V./Yelp

By Hoodline
An Australian coffee shop and breakfast spot has opened its doors in Santa Monica. The new addition, called Bluestone Lane, is located at 631 Wilshire Blvd. and serves a range of tea, cold-pressed juices and espresso drinks, like its signature Antipodean Flat White.

The food offerings focus on healthy breakfast and brunch fare with plenty of vegetarian options like the beetroot hummus toast. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Adam W., who was the first to review the new coffee shop on March 30, said, "These guys feel warm and sincere and the space matches. I actually think it's a huge improvement over the old juice bar and I have to say it feels like it's part of the neighborhood already."

"The coffee is delicious and reasonably priced. The staff is friendly and there is a parking lot out back!" Yelper Jane J. enthused. "I tried a flat white. Hands down the best one I've ever had. There is a smooth and roasted texture I can't quite explain."

To try one for yourself, head on over: Bluestone Lane is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodcoffee
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News