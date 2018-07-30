FOOD & DRINK

Bluestone Lane comes to Venice Beach with all-day menu, cocktails and more

Bluestone Lane has opened its newest cafe in Venice Beach, featuring an all-day menu and a selection of beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Located at 523 Rose Ave., the new eatery's dinner fare sets it apart from the Australian-inspired chain's other outposts.

With more than two dozen coffee shops and breakfast and brunch cafes, mostly on the East Coast, the chain has continued to expand in California since opening its first West Coast location last year, reports Eater Los Angeles.

Drink offerings include hot and cold espresso mainstays like flat whites, cappuccinos and lattes, along with organic teas, cold-pressed juices and libations from the bar.

The menu includes seasonal dishes influenced by Australia's dining scene, such as classic avocado smash; grilled steelhead salmon served with crispy Brussels sprouts, fine herb aioli, lemon and radish; and chocolate mousse with peanut butter sauce, walnuts and chantilly cream. (See the full menu here.)

With four reviews on Yelp thus far, Bluestone Lane currently has a five-star rating.

Sean G., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 20, wrote, "Great service and great drinks! Menu looks amazing!"

"Great food, wine and coffee," said Yelper Andrew S. "Perfect date-night spot because it's cute and the service is on point. Super local!"

Head on over to check it out: Bluestone Lane is open from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
