Bon appétit: Café Montrose brings French-inspired cuisine to Glendale

Photo: Sivan K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new French-style neighborhood cafe has opened its doors in Glendale. Located at 3459 N. Verdugo, the fresh addition is called Cafe Montrose.

On the menu, except to see an array of breakfast classics, sandwiches, salads, sides and more. Come try the croque-monsieur -- an iconic French sandwich consisting of baked ham, Swiss cheese and bechamel (white sauce) on rosemary bread.

Daily specials include a quiche and soup of the day, as well as a selection of espresso drinks and pastries like the raspberry-laced croissant.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe has been warmly received by patrons.

James J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 3, said, "Found this place by chance after the farmers market. It's super cute and the staff is really nice. It's a perfect place for a cup of joe, and a slice of cake or a healthy sandwich for lunch."

"Great French-style cafe with excellent dishes and a great assortment of pastries," added Yelper Sivan K. "Had the mushroom toast with brie and a poached egg that was delicious."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cafe Montrose is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
