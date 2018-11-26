FOOD & DRINK

Bon appétit: Los Angeles' 4 best spots for high-end French fare

Photo: Patina Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a tasty French meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end French restaurants around Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Brandywine



Photo: Prashob V./Yelp

Topping the list is Brandywine. Located at 22757 Ventura Blvd. in Woodland Hills, the spot is the highest rated upscale French restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 317 reviews on Yelp.

Founded in 1989, the intimate eatery features classic French technique with a continental flair, from onion soup gratin and escargot to filet mignon and frog legs with homemade Provencale sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)

2. Patina Restaurant



PHOTO: patina restaurant/YELP

Next up is downtown's Patina Restaurant, situated at 141 S. Grand Ave. inside the Walt Disney Concert Hall. With four stars out of 613 reviews on Yelp, the elevated French spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Helmed by executive chef Paul Lee, the spot features contemporary French cuisine with several dining menus to choose from. Come try Hudson Valley foie gras with pear, cocoa, quail egg and jus de volaille (poultry juice); or indulge in decadent mont blancs (chestnut cream meringues) with persimmon, chestnut and creme fraiche. (See the three course dining menu here.)

3. Trois Mec



PHOTO: linda h./YELP

Melrose's Trois Mec, located at 716 N. Highland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the upscale French eatery four stars out of 588 reviews.

This spot is a project of French chef Ludo Lefebvre, in conjunction with partners Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, the business explains on its website, earning high praise and accolades from critics across Los Angeles since its debut in 2013.

Menu offerings include hors d'oeuvres such as crudite with black garlic aioli; and entrees like tuna tartare, rack of lamb and orange risotto with white truffle. (You can check out the full menu here.)

4. Le Comptoir



PHOTO: jane k./YELP

Le Comptoir, a re-imagined French spot in Koreatown's historical Hotel Normandie, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 118 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3606 W. Sixth St. to see for yourself.

The spot comes courtesy of chef Gary Menes and features an eight course vegetable-inspired tasting menu, complete with locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients. (You can view a sample of the menu here.)
