Bottoms up: 3 cool new bars to check out in Los Angeles

Ronan
7315 Melrose Ave., Melrose
Ronan is a cocktail bar and pizza spot that comes courtesy of married couple Daniel and Caitlin Cutler, Eater LA reports, whose combined resume includes popular Los Angeles spots Hatchet Hall, Sotto and Huckleberry to name a few.
Expect to see a full range of hand-crafted ales, as well as signature cocktails like the Jerusalem Cruiser with Israeli midori, purslane, lemon and Floc de Gascogne (fortified apertif wine). (You can check out the full bar menu here.)
Hungry? Shareable dishes are on hand as well, along with specialty pizzas with toppings like Calabrian chili oil, Manila clams, Gorgonzola crema, garlic and more. (See the full dining menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Ronan, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on the site.
Sisi H., who reviewed the bar on Sept. 17, wrote, "They have patio seating outside, as well as open space inside. It's tucked away though, but also very intimate! I ordered a Tiki, Do You Love Me for the cocktail and it was so delicious!"
"Melrose received a huge upgrade with this hidden gem," added Yelper Mike K. "The chef is seriously talented and no detail is overlooked. ... The whiskey selection is extensive and the staff is very knowledgeable and welcoming."
Ronan is open from 5:30-11 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Mister O's
11838 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
Mister O's is a lounge and modern American spot that recently took over the former site of Take a Bao on Ventura Boulevard.
Owned by serial restaurateur Michael Cardenas (Innovative Dining Group, The Robata) and helmed by chef Mario Alberto (Laurel Hardware, Tallula's), the eatery features high-quality seafood, burgers, grilled meats and more, says Eater LA.
The full bar -- under the watchful eye of Rafael Jonathan Barba (The Restaurant Meadowood) -- focuses on whiskey, although beer, wine and specialty cocktails are on offer as well.
Come relax in Mister O's plush lounge area (or front patio) with a glass of The Trident -- a blend of Michter's American whiskey, cappelletti aperitivo, Cynar 70 and sherry rinse. (See the full cocktail menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 39 reviews on Yelp, Mister O's has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Nicole S., who reviewed it on Sept. 14, wrote, "Mister O's was an incredible experience from start to finish. ... The cocktails were on point, and rival that of Gracias Madre in West Hollywood or R&D Kitchen in Santa Monica. The food was so good!"
"The crew behind the counter is top notch and sling some pretty terrific tipples," said Yelper Tony S. "We had a scorpion bowl and a few Trade Secrets, which were fantastic."
Mister O's is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
O'cado Restaurant & Wine Bar
14568 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
O'cado Restaurant & Wine Bar is an eco-conscious bar offering craft beer, sustainable wines, organic cocktails and plant-based fusion cuisine.
On the menu, expect to see shared plates such as crispy buffalo cauliflower, chimichurri fries and spicy falafel bits with jalapeno hummus. (View the full menu here.)
Thirsty? This spot has you covered with an array of bottled and draft beer, and signature cocktails like the rose petal mimosa consisting of sparkling wine, rose water, rose lemonade and dried rose petals.
O'cado Restaurant & Wine Bar is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Rebecca S., who visited the new establishment on Sept. 21, wrote, "The food was amazing! Tacos, buffalo cauliflower and fries were great. The waitress was warm and very friendly, and the decor was contemporary and trendy."
And Yelper Brittany R., added, "Service was amazing, food was amazing, everything just amazing! ... Best vegan food around for sure. The ingredients are so fresh and just perfect. Also, I got this rose petal drink and that was amazing as well!"
O'cado Restaurant & Wine Bar is open from 4-10 p.m. daily.