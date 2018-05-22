Bottoms up: 5 new cocktail bars to check out in Los Angeles

Wood & Water
13359 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
PHOTO: christine b./YELP
Wood & Water is a cocktail bar and restaurant that says it serves "seasonal, modern American fare that has multicultural influences and flavors."
Cocktails include everything from the New Fashion to Sage Advice, which is made with vodka, chamomile ginger syrup and vermouth. There are also cleverly named concoctions such as the Rye 'n Gosling and the Geri Halliwell, which includes muddled ginger. Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for a light bite, try the white bean puree or the ahi tartare tacos, both available under the happy hour menu.
Wood & Water currently holds four stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Marla H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 7, said, "I went with a group of friends last night for dinner. The food was delicious, the owners were friendly and inviting, and our server was great!"
"Great food, drinks and service!" said Yelper Alexandra G. "Went here for a first date and it was the perfect ambiance! I'll absolutely be coming here again."
Wood & Water is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, 5-11 p.m. on Wednesday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday.
Terra
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City
Photo: sam e./Yelp
Terra is an Italian steakhouse and cocktail bar that recently debuted in the Eataly complex in Century City. Centered around a wood-burning grill, this rooftop bar and restaurant serves up delicate portions of pork, beef and mutton, as well as grass-fed New York strip steaks.
Terra uses herbs from its rooftop garden, like mint and basil, to make infused alcohols, according to Food & Wine.Try the Rickey Ricardo (a blend of elderflower, cucumber, soda and sloe gin) for a taste of summer.
Terra's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 50 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Brandon H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 11, said: "Beautiful space above Eataly -- accessible through a fun spiral staircase. Menu has skewers, salads, veggies, large shareable meats/fish, pastas and sides. Most items are cooked on an open-fire pit grill that you walk past while entering the restaurant. Everything we tried was tasty. Service was top-notch."
"This place is perfect," noted Yelper Laura G. "The outdoor bar, ample seating and staff were superb. We sat at the bar on a beautiful evening and had the meat on a stick (really good) and wine."
Terra is open from 5-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Giannini Bar
649 S. Olive St., NoMad Hotel, Downtown
Photo: henri v./Yelp
The new Giannini Bar is located off the main lobby in the recently opened NoMad Hotel, which was once the corporate headquarters for the Bank of Italy. Reflecting the building's history, the bar is named for Amadeo Giannini, the bank's founder.
Inside, Giannini features a robust bar program with "classic and proprietary cocktails crafted by our award-winning bar director, Leo Robitschek," according to the hotel's website.
For libations, expect to see offerings such as the Tuxedo No. 2, a variation of a martini with maraschino and an absinthe rinse; the Vieux Carre, a New Orleans-style cocktail with cognac and rye whiskey; and the Jungle Bird, a tiki-style drink with dark rum and Campari.
Giannini Bar's current rating of 4.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Andrew W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 5, said, "The bar itself has less than a dozen seats, in the tradition of the serious bars in Tokyo, where great bartending is a calling, and the great bartenders approach the art of cocktail-making with an almost religious solemnity. Thankfully, the bartenders at the Giannini Bar are not so serious -- but they definitely take their jobs seriously.
And HJ U. said, "Impress your date and take them to this swanky lobby bar for a drink. The restored bank that is now the Nomad Hotel is gorgeous, with blue coffered ceilings, sumptuous velvet and brocade couches."
Giannini Bar is open from noon-midnight on Monday and Sunday, noon-1 a.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and noon-1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
NoMad Lobby
649 S. Olive St., Downtown
Photo: c a./Yelp
Also located in the recently debuted NoMad Hotel is the NoMad Lobby -- a cocktail bar and New American eatery offering brunch and dinner underneath the building's original 1920s Italianate ceiling.
Cocktail offerings include traditional and unique takes on Bloody Marys like amontillado sherry mixed with tomato, beets and hot peppers; or the Michelada with piment d'espelette, orange, lime and lager.
For brunch, enjoy bay scallops marinated with yuzu and pistachios; lemon-poppy pancakes with whipped ricotta and blueberries; or a suckling pig breakfast burrito. (You can view the full brunch menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 49 reviews on Yelp, NoMad Lobby has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jenny P., who reviewed NoMad Lobby on March 27, wrote: "One of the newer, classier establishments in DTLA. If you're looking for something upscale, this place is it -- the drinks are fabulous and the interior is gorgeous. Definitely coming back for brunch during the day here!"
"Your bar program is insane," added Yelper Shane E. "What craftsmanship. And your Zombie -- such an elevated nod to Tiki!"
NoMad Lobby is open for breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m. on weekdays and 8-10:30 a.m. on weekends; lunch is served daily from 12-2:30 p.m.; brunch is available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily; and dinner is from 5:30-11 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, and 5:30-midnight on Tuesday-Saturday.
Apotheke
1746 N. Spring St., Wholesale District
Photo: sara p./Yelp
Apotheke is an apothecary-themed NYC cocktail bar finally making its West Coast debut.
Similar to its sister location in New York, Apotheke's menu is laid out like an apothecary with six sections -- Health and Beauty, Pain Killers, Stimulants, Aphrodisiacs, Euphoric Enhancers and Stress Relievers, TimeOut Los Angeles reports.
On the menu, look for specialty cocktails like the Queen of Spades made with charcoal-infused vodka, cucumber aloe vera, lime and champagne; or the Land War in Asia -- vodka combined with gunpowder tea, matcha pandan leaf, burnt rosemary, lime and aqua faba. (You can view a sample of the menu here.)
Apotheke's current rating of four stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Jennifer H., who reviewed Apotheke on May 7, wrote: "Apotheke is inspired by old-school apothecaries, and it lives up to its name. It has a slightly eerie/moody/seductive/low-key atmosphere, and is a cozy and intimate space to enjoy a drink."
Marco M. noted: "Love this place. I've been here twice now and it just keeps getting better and better. ... Every drink I've had so far from here has been good. The drinks are a bit pricey, but at the skill level the bartenders put out, I can see why."
Apotheke is open from 6 p.m.-1 a.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)