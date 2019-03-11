Food & Drink

Bottoms up: Anaheim's top 5 breweries to visit now

Bottle Logic Brewing. | Photo: Joe G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best breweries near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top brew spots in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.


1. Karl Strauss Brewing Company




Photo: Huey B./Yelp

Topping the list is the Karl Strauss Brewing Company. Located at 2390 E. Orangewood Ave., Suite 100 in the Platinum Triangle, the restaurant and brewery is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 914 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bottle Logic Brewing




Photo: Scott G./Yelp

Next up is Bottle Logic Brewing, situated at 1072 N. Armando St. With 4.5 stars out of 679 reviews on Yelp, the popular brewery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Noble Ale Works




Photo: Heihachiro K./Yelp

The Platinum Triangle's Noble Ale Works, located at 1621 S. Sinclair St., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the local micro-brewery 4.5 stars out of 535 reviews.

4. Phantom Ales




Photo: Phantom Ales/Yelp

Phantom Ales, a craft brewery with traditional American eats, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 430 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1211 N. Las Brisas St. to see for yourself.

5. Bruery Terreux




Photo: Bruery Terreux Tasting Room/Yelp

Last but not least, there's Bruery Terreux, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews. Stop by 1174 N. Grove St. to hit up the popular brewery next time you're in the mood.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkanaheimhoodline
TOP STORIES
Parents who say son was forced to sit in urine take legal action against LAUSD school
Armed suspect dies after being shot by officer in San Bernardino
Phil Spector's $5.5M Alhambra mansion for sale
Happiest cities in the US revealed in new report
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
Bald eagle lays second egg near Big Bear Lake
Santa Anita reopens main track to training
Show More
$77 million worth of cocaine seized in New York
Just dandy: wildflowers color Southern California desert
Horse struggles to stand still in bed of pickup going 70 mph
Diamond Bar woman, long lost sister reunite in front of Disneyland
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
More TOP STORIES News