Bottoms up: Anaheim's top 5 breweries to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top brew spots in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Karl Strauss Brewing Company
Photo: Huey B./Yelp
Topping the list is the Karl Strauss Brewing Company. Located at 2390 E. Orangewood Ave., Suite 100 in the Platinum Triangle, the restaurant and brewery is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 914 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bottle Logic Brewing
Photo: Scott G./Yelp
Next up is Bottle Logic Brewing, situated at 1072 N. Armando St. With 4.5 stars out of 679 reviews on Yelp, the popular brewery has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Noble Ale Works
Photo: Heihachiro K./Yelp
The Platinum Triangle's Noble Ale Works, located at 1621 S. Sinclair St., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the local micro-brewery 4.5 stars out of 535 reviews.
4. Phantom Ales
Photo: Phantom Ales/Yelp
Phantom Ales, a craft brewery with traditional American eats, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 430 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1211 N. Las Brisas St. to see for yourself.
5. Bruery Terreux
Photo: Bruery Terreux Tasting Room/Yelp
Last but not least, there's Bruery Terreux, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews. Stop by 1174 N. Grove St. to hit up the popular brewery next time you're in the mood.
---
