Bottoms up: Costa Mesa's top 3 beer bars to visit now

Gunwhale Ales. | Photo: Monica H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best beer in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer spots in Costa Mesa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

---

1. Play



PHOTO: lynn c./YELP

Topping the list is Play. Located at 103 E. 17th St., the arcade and lounge is the highest rated spot for beers in Costa Mesa, boasting five stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.

2. Gunwhale Ales



Photo: An H./Yelp

Gunwhale Ales, a brewery and beer bar, is another go-to, with four stars out of 174 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2960 Randolph Ave., Unit A to see for yourself.

3. The Boulevard



Photo: Howie C./Yelp

Last but not least, check out The Boulevard, which has earned four stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and beer establishment at 1824 Newport Blvd.
