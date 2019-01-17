Bottoms up: Costa Mesa's top 3 beer bars to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer spots in Costa Mesa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
---
1. Play
PHOTO: lynn c./YELP
Topping the list is Play. Located at 103 E. 17th St., the arcade and lounge is the highest rated spot for beers in Costa Mesa, boasting five stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.
2. Gunwhale Ales
Photo: An H./Yelp
Gunwhale Ales, a brewery and beer bar, is another go-to, with four stars out of 174 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2960 Randolph Ave., Unit A to see for yourself.
3. The Boulevard
Photo: Howie C./Yelp
Last but not least, check out The Boulevard, which has earned four stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and beer establishment at 1824 Newport Blvd.