Bottoms up: LA's top 5 whiskey bars to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top whiskey bars in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to find your next indulgence.
1. Seven Grand
Photo: Seven Grand/Yelp
Topping the list is Seven Grand, a bar featuring one of the largest selections of premium whiskeys in the western United States. Located downtown at 515 W. Seventh St., Floor 2, the whiskey bar and lounge is the most popular of its kind in Los Angeles, boasting four stars out of 1,888 reviews on Yelp.
The spot -- with additional locations in San Diego and Austin -- utilizes a state-of-the-art beverage delivery system to create hand-crafted cocktails using whiskeys from around the world. Pool tables and live music are also on hand, along with a unique membership program for dedicated whiskey fans. (Check out the full array of offerings here.)
2. Wolf & Crane Bar
Photo: Wolf & Crane Bar/Yelp
Next up is downtown's Wolf & Crane Bar, situated at 366 E. Second St. in Little Tokyo. This neighborhood gem comes courtesy of longtime DTLA residents Michael Francesconi and Matthew Glaser, explains the bar on its website, who sought to create a place "where you could relax, gather, party, politic, romance, seduce, dance and drink alike."
With a focus on Japanese whisky and craft cocktails, come try offerings like the House Old Fashioned with Knob Creek 100 proof rye, house bitters and a sugar cube; or the Tokyo to Manhattan -- a blend of Iwai Japanese whisky, sweet vermouth, bitters and orange flower water. (See the full cocktail menu here.)
With four stars out of 453 reviews on Yelp, the bar has proven to be a local favorite.
"Eight Page Whiskey List!" shared Yelper Dave K. "Every style, every vintage, every age -- this place has it all."
3. Miro
PHOTO: miro/YELP
Downtown's Miro, located at 888 Wilshire Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the whiskey bar and eatery four stars out of 341 reviews. Situated in the heart of the Financial District, this spot offers an array of fine whiskeys, classic cocktails and a pan-Mediterranean menu complete with hand-made pastas and shared plates.
The Whiskey Lounge at Miro boasts a speakeasy flair and intimate setting, as well as one of the most inclusive and eclectic whiskey collections in the city of Los Angeles, according to its business site.
Offerings include international whiskey flights; a 10-year WhistlePig, AppleJack and maple blend; and the Beetle Juice made with Virginia Black whiskey, Disaronno, beet and lemon juice and Demerara. (You can check out the cocktail menu here.)
4. Forman's Whiskey Tavern
PHOTO: Anat I./YELP
Forman's Whiskey Tavern, a whiskey bar and New American spot in Toluca Lake, is another go-to, with four stars out of 293 Yelp reviews.
On the menu, expect to find shareable plates, burgers and a full array of noteworthy whiskey selections, from Jack Daniel's signature select and Pappy Van Winkle's 15-year family reserve to 17-year Suntory Hibiki with notes of pear, herbs, cocoa and hazelnut. (You can view the menu here.)
Yelper T V., who reviewed the spot on June 11, wrote, "Love this place! Great drinks and food. ... The place has a good feel about it and the crowds are pretty fun. Plus, if you love whiskey, their old fashioned is a killer."
Head over to 10149 Riverside Drive to see for yourself.
5. The Phoenix
Photo: The Phoenix/Yelp
Over in Beverly Grove, check out The Phoenix, which has earned four stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp. You can find the lounge and whiskey bar at 8480 W. Third St.
Menu offerings include bar favorites like beer-battered shrimp tacos and large vegan-friendly pretzels with sweet coarse-ground mustard, along with a selection of new and rare whiskeys like Parker's Heritage 24-year, William Larue Weller and Midleton Very Rare. (You can view the full menu here.)
"All in all the vibe was great, the service was great and the food was good," said Yelper Ivy B. "The outside patio area is great for enjoying the summer nights in LA."