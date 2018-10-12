Bowls and Tea brings poke and boba to Burbank

In the mood for poke or tea? Look no further than this new business. The fresh addition to Burbank, called Bowls and Tea, is located at 4005 W. Riverside Drive, Suite 102.
"We strive to find the best quality and sustainable ingredients from local farmers, fishmongers and butchers, and bring them to you," says the business on its website, creating "classic food and beverages with our own creative twists."
Menu offerings include poke and rice bowls topped with ingredients like pineapple shoyu, wok-seared ribeye, blue crab claws, sweet chili garlic sauce and more.
An assortment of specialty teas are on offer as well, with flavors ranging from taro milk and lavender to rose and honey lemon green. (You can view the full menu here.)
Bowls and Tea has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Carmela D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 1, wrote, "Food was fantastic and the customer service was excellent. Had the ahi tuna poke bowl, which tasted super fresh!"
"Amazing, love this place," shared Yelper Kurt D. "I got the salmon poke and it was fantastic -- the portion size was just right and the rice was nice and fluffy. The salmon tasted fresh and so did the salad."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bowls and Tea is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
