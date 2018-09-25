FOOD & DRINK

Breakfast, bar bites and more: What's trending on Anaheim's food scene?

Photo: BrewBerry Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want the intel on Anaheim's most happening local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which local businesses have been in the spotlight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Anaheim businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring this autumn.
---

Splitsville



PHOTO: brendan m./YELP

Open since January, this bar, bowling alley and eatery is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp. This is the restaurant group's first California outpost, with five other locations in Florida, Virginia and Massachusetts.

Citywide, traditional American spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.9 percent over the past month, but Splitsville saw an 11.1 percent increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout.

It's not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Sweetbird has seen a 9.4 percent increase in reviews, and The Fifth has seen a 6.8 percent bump.

Located at 1530 S. Disneyland Drive in Downtown Disney, Splitsville offers elevated and classic American dishes like loaded french fries, sandwiches and specialty burgers made with certified Angus beef. (You can check out the menu here.)

Tempo Urban Kitchen



Photo: Alicia L./Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Anaheim Hills' Tempo Urban Kitchen, the popular Mexican bar and New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 1.6 percent over the past month, Tempo Urban Kitchen bagged a 6.1 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid four-star rating.

Open since 2016 at 731 S. Weir Canyon Road, Suite 147, Tempo Urban Kitchen offers modern Mexican cuisine focusing on small bites, shared plates, hand-crafted cocktails and specialty beers. (See the full menu here.) Its original location is in Brea.

BrewBerry Cafe
Photo: BrewBerry Cafe/Yelp

Southwest Anaheim's BrewBerry Cafe is also making waves. Open since 2014 at 1198 W. Katella Ave., the well-established eatery has seen a 5.3 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.8 percent for all businesses tagged "breakfast & brunch" on Yelp.

BrewBerry Cafe offers an all-day menu featuring decadent waffles, savory crepes, espresso beverages and more. Over the past month, it's maintained a strong four-star rating among Yelpers. (You can view the full menu here.)
