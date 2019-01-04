Breakfast, brunch and more: What's trending on Los Angeles' food scene?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which eateries have been getting a significant uptick in attention this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are riding a trend, right now.
H Cafe
Photo: H CAFE/Yelp
This New American breakfast and brunch spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp.
Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.8 percent over the past month, but H Cafe saw an 88.2 percent increase, with a slight downward trend from a five-star rating a month ago to 4.5 stars today.
It's not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Egg Tuck has seen a 40 percent increase in reviews.
Located at 3200 W. 8th St. in Koreatown, H Cafe offers egg sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, short rib hash, patty melts, buttermilk fried chicken and more.
Cassell's Hamburgers DTLA
Photo: joseph a./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about downtown Los Angeles's Cassell's Hamburgers DTLA, the diner and traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 1.9 percent over the past month, Cassell's Hamburgers DTLA bagged a 52.9 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating.
Open at 421 W. 8th St. since October, Cassell's Hamburgers DTLA offers a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, milkshakes and house sodas.
Konbi
Photo: KONBI/Yelp
Echo Park's Konbi is also making waves. Open at 1463 Sunset Blvd. since October, the Japanese spot, which offers sandwiches and coffee and tea, has seen a 51.9 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.2 percent for all businesses tagged "Japanese" on Yelp.
Konbi offers pork katsu sandwiches, potato salad, chocolate croissants, house specialty drinks and coffee and tea. Over the past month, it's maintained a convincing four-star rating among Yelpers.
Slab
Photo: eric n./Yelp
Beverly Grove's Slab is the city's buzziest barbecue spot by the numbers.
The barbecue spot, which opened at 8136 W. 3rd St. in November, increased its review count by an impressive 105.4 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 2.3 percent for the Yelp category "Barbeque."
Slab offers brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, beef ribs, smoked chicken and sides that include coleslaw, baked beans, frito pie, collard greens and more.
Easy's
Photo: EASY'S/Yelp
Beverly Grove's Easy's is currently on the upswing in the New American category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 1.8 percent over the past month, this New American spot increased its by 45.5 percent--and kept its rating consistent at four stars.
There's more abuzz in the world of Los Angeles New American: Atrium has seen a 44.4 percent increase in reviews.
Open for business at 8500 Beverly Blvd., Suite 602, since October, the business offers all-day breakfast, beef and bacon meatballs, crawfish pappardelle, a Sriracha tuna melt, fried chicken and funnel cake.