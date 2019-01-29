Breakfast, brunch and more: What's trending on Los Angeles' food scene?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which eateries have been getting a noteworthy uptick in attention this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are extra hot, right now.
Sushi Mario
Photo: Mia L./Yelp
This sushi bar and Japanese spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Sushi Bars" on Yelp.
Citywide, sushi bars saw review counts increase by a median of 2 percent over the past month, but Sushi Mario saw a 52.3 percent increase, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating throughout.
It's not the only trending outlier in the sushi bar category: Geisha Japanese Restaurant has seen a 36.2 percent increase in reviews.
Located at 7131 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite B, in Hollywood, Sushi Mario offers maki sushi, special sushi rolls, baked and tempura sushi rolls, fresh rolls and appetizers such as gyoza, edamame and tempura.
Iki ramen
Photo: Frances I./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Koreatown's Iki ramen, the izakaya, which offers ramen and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Ramen" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 3.5 percent over the past month, Iki ramen bagged a massive 105.1 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating.
Open at 740 S. Western Ave., Suite 116, Iki ramen offers a variety of ramen dishes, including miso, shoyu, tonkotsu pork and shio ramen. The menu also features smoked pork bao, fried gyoza and salmon skin salad.
40 Love
Photo: Chammy C./Yelp
Melrose's 40 Love is also making waves. Open at 829 N. La Cienega Blvd., the New American sports bar has seen a 27.8 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.1 percent for all businesses tagged "Sports Bars" on Yelp.
40 Love offers chicken wings, roasted pretzels, buttermilk chicken tenders, brisket French dip, wagyu hot dogs, fish & chips and mac & cheese. Over the past month, it's maintained a sound 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.
Leo's Superfood Bakery & Deli
Photo: Leo's Superfood Bakery & Deli/Yelp
Lake Balboa's Leo's Superfood Bakery & Deli is the city's buzziest deli by the numbers.
The vegan and gluten-free deli, which opened at 8262 Louise Ave., increased its review count by 37.1 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.8 percent for the Yelp category "Delis."
Leo's Superfood Bakery & Deli offers all-day breakfast, power bowls and handheld dishes. On the menu, look for the breakfast burrito, chickpea Caesar wrap, quinoa power bowl, avocado toast and grilled cheese sandwich.
Openaire
Photo: OPENAIRE/Yelp
Then there's Koreatown's Openaire, which is currently on the upswing in the breakfast and brunch category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 1.9 percent over the past month, this New American breakfast and brunch spot increased its by 59 percent--and kept its rating consistent at 3.5 stars.
Open for business at 3515 Wilshire Blvd., Floor 2, inside the Line Hotel, the business offers chia seed pudding, cornflake-crusted French toast, ham and cheese omelets, a smoked salmon plate and huevos rancheros.