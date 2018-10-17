FOOD & DRINK

Brentwood gets a new Tex-Mex sports bar: Thunderbird

Photo: Claire M./Yelp

By Hoodline
On the hunt for a new sports bar? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Thunderbird, the new addition is located at 12217 Wilshire Blvd. in Brentwood and features Southwestern decor.

Expect to find a Tex-Mex menu complete with bar bites like made-to-order guacamole, crispy chickpeas with seasoned salt and lime, and chicharrons -- fried pork rinds with Tajin and chipotle chili vinegar.

Thirsty? Hundreds of bourbons, tequilas and mezcals are on offer, as well as draft cervezas and boozy slushies like the Mint Julep with Wild Turkey bourbon, cane sugar and mint syrup. (You can view the full menu here.)

Thunderbird has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Derek L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 11, wrote, "We finally have a bar in Brentwood! Came here for Thursday's football game and they had a great happy hour menu. I'd recommend the margarita and queso dip."

"An excellent new bar with an inspired concept," wrote Yelper Michael S. "Drinks and food were both top notch. Skee-Ball is a great touch and the staff were very friendly."

Head on over to check it out: Thunderbird is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
