Broxton Brewery & Public House debuts in Westwood

Photo: Broxton Brewery & Public House/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new brewery to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The fresh addition to Westwood, called Broxton Brewery & Public House, is located at 1099 Westwood Blvd.

Look for dishes like the Mohawk buffalo cauliflower appetizer, the cheddar doggy with whole grain mustard, and the buttermilk chicken sandwich with vinegar slaw, jalapeno aioli and pickles.

The new brewery has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

Brandon M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 14, wrote, "Great crew, really nice people. Great Pilsner, great IPA. Great chicken sandwich. Great TV setup for sports at the bar."

Pierce F. said, "Beautiful space, delicious cocktails, knowledgeable bartenders, and amazing food. Favorite cocktail on the menu is the Unicorns and Sunshine, perfect for Instagram and delicious. Easily the best bar option in Westwood by a long shot."

Head on over to check it out: Broxton Brewery & Public House is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
