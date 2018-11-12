FOOD & DRINK

Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people

EMBED </>More Videos

Bruno Mars will provide meals to 24,000 Hawaii residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

NEW YORK (AP) --
Bruno Mars will mark the end of his massive "24K Magic World Tour" by providing meals to 24,000 Hawaii residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Hawaiian-born singer announced Sunday he has donated money for the food to the Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, which hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal program to help those in need.

Mars is set to perform the final show of his 200-date tour at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Sunday. It is his third consecutive night at the 50,000-seat venue.

The performer's tour is in support of his multi-platinum 2016 album, "24K Magic." It won six Grammy Awards earlier this year, including album, song and record of the year. The album includes the hits "That's What I Like," ''Finesse" and "24K Magic."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingbruno marsdonationsholidayHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
The 6 best Persian/Iranian spots in Los Angeles
Mexican eats: 3 new places to savor in Santa Monica
Sweat it out: 3 new fitness spots to check out in Irvine
Rise and shine: Here are Laguna Beach's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire spreads to 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
Wind-driven brush fire burns near CSU San Bernardino
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Couple says they'll rebuild despite losing home in Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Couple saves neighbors' Malibu homes from burning
Woolsey Fire prompts boil water notice for customers
Show More
Residents express concerns during Woolsey Fire town hall meeting
Member of Malibu City Council injured in Woolsey Fire
Brown says climate change will continue to affect CA wildfires
SoCal Edison warns 44k customers about potential safety shutoff
Strong winds put surrounding communities near Porter Ranch on edge
More News