Bumsan Organic Milk Bar brings ice cream and more to West Hollywood

A new spot to score organic ice cream has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to West Hollywood, called Bumsan Organic Milk Bar, is located at 8941 Santa Monica Blvd.
This is the second location for this Los Angeles-based franchise. The creamery serves up customizable ice cream creations with flavors like true milk, taro milk tea, matcha, chocolate and pomeberry, which can be mixed and matched in an Instagram-worthy swirl atop a cereal-lined cone, or in a cup.
(Find the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Bumsan Organic Milk Bar is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Yelper Donna C. wrote, "The people working were very helpful and friendly. Their menu flavor options are small but they have a little of everything you might want."
And Cat L. added, "The milk flavored ice cream here is the most delicious ice cream flavor I have ever had. The unique flavor is one that I have not had before and it is divine. It's sweet but also airy and light, with the perfect texture."
Head on over to check it out: Bumsan Organic Milk Bar is open from noon-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and noon-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
