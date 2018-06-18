Buon appetito: Here are Los Angeles' top 5 Italian restaurants

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian restaurants around Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to find fresh pasta, pizza, carpaccio and other Italian fare.
1. 786 Degrees
Photo: e m./Yelp
Topping the list is 786 Degrees. Located at 8879 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Unit A in Sun Valley, the restaurant and mobile kitchen is the highest rated Italian spot in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 878 reviews on Yelp.
Voted California's best restaurant by Yelp, according to ABC7, this pizzeria specializes in authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas baked on a wood-fired hearth, using imported Italian ingredients and Mediterranean spices. (See the full restaurant menu here.)
A mobile kitchen is also on hand, ready to bring an Italian mobile oven directly to your event. (Visit the website here for the catering menu and pricing.)
2. Bottega Louie
PHOTO: BOTTEGA LOUIE/YELP
Next up is downtown's Bottega Louie, situated at 700 S. Grand Ave. With four stars out of 14,760 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and Italian restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
Yelpers praise the spot's array of freshly baked Italian desserts and pastries like violet cassis macarons, beignets with raspberry compote and funfetti celebration cake with white chocolate mousse, strawberry gelee and more.
Dinner offerings include traditional bolognese meat ragu with pancetta and Italian parsley, linguine with clams and Margherita pizza with mozzarella, pecorino Romano, tomato sauce, basil and oregano. (View the full dinner menu here.)
3. MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
Photo: MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company/Yelp
Sherman Oaks' MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, located at 14612 Ventura Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and restaurant 4.5 stars out of 2,111 reviews. The nationwide chain has another eatery in Century City, with plans for future outposts in Marina del Rey and Riverside.
On the menu, expect to see fresh Italian appetizers like housemade meatballs and burrata Caprese; as well as an assortment of pizza pies created using the restaurant's signature Neapolitan dough. (You can check out the menu here.)
4. Angelini Osteria
PHOTO: jessica y./YELP
Angelini Osteria is helmed by Gino Angelini, "everyone's favorite Italian chef in Los Angeles," boasts the company's website. The family-owned eatery offers upscale dining in Melrose and is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,551 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7313 Beverly Blvd. to see for yourself.
An extensive selection of authentic Italian fare is available, ranging from swordfish carpaccio and Caprese salad to duck ragout (stew) and potato gnocchi with lobster, cherry tomatoes, fava leaves and rapini flowers. (You can view the full menu here.)
5. Pasta Sisters
PHOTO: pasta sisters/YELP
Over in Arlington Heights, check out family-run Pasta Sisters, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 957 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fast-casual Italian restaurant and deli at 3343 W. Pico Blvd.
The eatery, which has an additional outpost in Culver City, features a build-your-own pasta bar with choices like fresh pappardelle, homemade gnocchi, pesto and bottarga -- dry Sardinian mullet roe with garlic and extra virgin olive oil. (You can view the full menu here.)