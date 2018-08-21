Buon appetito: Here are Yorba Linda's top 5 Italian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Yorba Linda, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Stefano's Golden Baked Hams
Photo: Stefano's Golden Baked Hams/Yelp
Topping the list is Stefano's Golden Baked Hams. Located at 18220 Yorba Linda Blvd., Suite 307, the spot -- with an additional outpost in Laguna HIlls -- is the highest rated Italian restaurant in Yorba Linda, boasting 4.5 stars out of 792 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, expect to find an assortment of panini sandwiches like the Juliet with prosicutto, arugula, Brie, marinated figs and garlic sensation; or the Romeo with roasted all-natural tri tip, caramelized onions, provolone and garlic aioli.
Specialty sandwiches, salads and wraps are on offer as well, along with hot entrees and accompaniments. (You can view the full menu here.)
2. Gusto D' Oro Italian Cuisine
Photo: Gusto D' Oro Italian Cuisine/Yelp
Next up is family-owned restaurant Gusto D' Oro Italian Cuisine, situated at 4895 Valley View Ave.
This eatery offers a variety of fresh homemade Italian dishes, with specialties like seafood linguine; baked rolled eggplant with mozzarella cheese; and housemade gnocchi with your choice of sauce. (You can view the dining menu here.)
With 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Yelper Vanessa R., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 17, wrote, "I love this place. The chicken alfredo is so yummy! I also got a cannoli and tiramisu -- both were fresh and delicious."
3. Wise Guys Pizzeria
PHOTO: Katelyn M./YELP
Wise Guys Pizzeria, located at 4957 Yorba Ranch Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot four stars out of 249 reviews.
The pizza restaurant -- with additional locations in Orange and Grapevine, Texas -- offers an array of Italian fare including traditional and specialty pizzas, hoagies, calzones, wings, pasta, Italian salad and housemade desserts.
Grab a large 16-inch pizza or buy by the slice. Hoagies come in full or half sizes, and there are small, medium and large calzones available as well. (You can check out the full menu here.)
4. Eureka Pizza Co.
PHOTO: Randi B./YELP
Eureka Pizza Co., an Italian and Greek spot that offers East Coast-style cuisine, is another go-to, with four stars out of 245 Yelp reviews.
According to the restaurant on its website, the eatery comes courtesy of married owners Steve and Patricia Bangos, who began the company in 2005 in Seward, Alaska.
With Mediterranean-influenced recipes passed down through generations, the spot specializes in hand-tossed New York-style pizza, stromboli, pastrami dips, and more. (Check out the full menu here.)
Interested? Head on over to 18111 Imperial Highway to see for yourself.
5. La Bettola
Photo: Jennifer F./Yelp
Then there's La Bettola, which has earned four stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot at 18504 Yorba Linda Blvd.
Begin your meal with a cold or hot starter such as calamari with black olives, capers and spicy tomato sauce; buffalo mozzarella Caprese; or beef carpaccio with shaved Parmesan cheese.
On the menu, expect to find Italian dishes like chicken saltimbocca with parma ham, sage and white wine; linguine and clams; and spaghetti bolognese with traditional meat sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)
"This is the hidden gem of Italian amongst the O.C." said Yelper Sydney E. "Best bread, calamari, salad and the greatest of all -- spaghetti and meatball."