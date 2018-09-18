Buon appetito: Italian spot Tratto now open in Pacific Palisades

A new Italian restaurant, offering pizza and pasta, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 15306 W. Sunset Blvd. in Pacific Palisades, the new arrival is called Tratto.
The newcomer is helmed by chef Samuele Minin, Eater Los Angeles reports, whose resume includes Hostaria del Piccolo -- an Italian restaurant that recently shuttered its doors in Santa Monica.
On the menu, look for Italian staples like beef ragu Bolognese, grilled Cornish hen with Provencal coulis, and Via Tribunali -- a pizza topped with San Marzano tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil and olive oil.
Salads and sandwiches are on offer as well, along with an extensive wine and beer selection. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Vincent G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 2, wrote, "This is a unique Italian eatery with a very modern and upbeat feel. They have taken the old Tivoli space and given it a new feel, that of a young hip Northern Italian modern trattoria."
"First time here -- the service and food was amazing!" shared Yelper Elizabeth M. "Must try! Authentic Italian Food! Family oriented and just a beautiful spot!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tratto is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
