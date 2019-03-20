Buqqa Mediterranean Grill debuts in Santa Ana

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. The new addition to Santa Ana, called Buqqa Mediterranean Grill, is located at 201 E. Fourth St., Unit 127.
The restaurant serves a wide selection of locally sourced meats that have been marinated for 18 hours and prepared with traditional seasonings. On the menu, look for a beef gyro on a French baguette, a chicken shawarma plate and a lamb kebab wrap. Turkish coffee and baklava are also on offer.
Buqqa Mediterranean Grill has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
Dor P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 11, wrote, "Great food. Closest thing to food from the Middle East! The falafel was great as well as the baklava. Great service as well."
Yelper Michelle D. added, "I personally dig their wings, but have had the desserts and loved it. Super nice owners and overall great experience."
Head on over to check it out: Buqqa Mediterranean Grill is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
