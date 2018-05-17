Burger bonanza: Check out these 4 new spots to grab a bite in Los Angeles

Burgerim
4020 Lincoln Blvd., Units B and C, Marina del Rey
PHOTO: sharon y./YELP
Burgerim is a traditional American spot with locations throughout the U.S. The chain features a signature 2.8-ounce burger patty served in boxes of two or three, alongside sandwiches, salads and more.
Each burger box is customizable with a choice of proteins like dry-aged beef, turkey, lamb, chicken, salmon or veggie. Burgers can then be topped with items like mixed greens, jalapenos, bacon, cheese, avocado or a fried egg.
Sandwiches such as grilled chicken, crispy fried chicken and ribeye steak are on offer as well. Or if you're looking for something a little lighter, try a salad with grilled chicken or the Basket Salad with goat cheese, glazed pecans and sliced strawberries. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Burgerim, which currently holds four stars out of four reviews on the site.
Linda K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 4, said, "I stopped by for lunch today. The cashier was very pleasant and helpful. I had one burger with sweet potato fries and a drink. I like the small burger that's similar to a slider."
And Avi A. said, "Went here for lunch today. I really feel like the decor of the place is excellent."
Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Evolution Burger
10058 Reseda Blvd., Northridge
Photo: Evolution Burger/Yelp
Brand-new food truck Evolution Burger specializes in vegan fare, with meatless burgers, hot dogs and more on the menu.
The food truck uses plant-based meat and dairy ingredients sourced from Impossible Foods to bring back "good ole-fashioned junk food," owner Dominique V. says on Evolution Burger's Yelp page.
A variety of classic and specialty burgers are available, as well as a DIY option. Toppings include grilled onions, avocado, pineapple and a special Evolution sauce. Not in the mood for a burger? Meatless hot dogs, tacos and tasty desserts are also on the menu.
Evolution Burger currently holds 3.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
JayCee P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 6, said, "This place is delicious! EVERYTHING is vegan, so have no fear."
"The food tasted amazing!" added Yelper Sanaz M. "It was really delicious. The Evolution sauce was great. I'm giving them five stars on taste alone. Honestly didn't taste vegan or fake."
Evolution Burger is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
Shake Shack
400 W. Eighth St., Downtown
Photo: Astor l./Yelp
Head downtown to Shake Shack to score burgers and more at the latest addition to the rapidly expanding New York burger chain.
On the menu, look for burger offerings like a single or double ShackBurger cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce; a SmokeShack burger with applewood smoked bacon and chopped cherry pepper; and a fried portobello mushroom burger, filled with melted Muenster and cheddar cheeses.
There's also a selection of hot dogs and a fried chicken sandwich on hand. And, of course, Shake Shack offers several different kinds of shakes and floats, including peanut butter, strawberry and caramel. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are still warming up to Shake Shack, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 83 reviews on the site.
Yoandra V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 13, said, "Shake Shack is one of the new chains slowly but surely making its way into the West Coast from the East Coast. This location is a couple days young and the service was vibrant and full of energy."
Yelper Jess C. added, "Yummy! I will forever be an In-N-Out girl, but this is a tasty burger. Objectively, Shake Shack has better fries."
Shake Shack is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Biggest Burgers & Tacos
954 N. Virgil Ave., East Hollywood
Photo: Biggest Burgers & Tacos/Yelp
Biggest Burgers & Tacos is a food truck that sets up shop near the Trader Joe's off the 405. But if you can't make it down, there's no need to worry: It has partnered with several delivery companies to bring meals to customers.
The truck specializes in all-day breakfast, burgers and Mexican fare, so expect to see items like a breakfast burrito with eggs, a choice of chorizo or bacon, beans, cheese and tomatoes; The Biggest Burger with grilled onions, veggies and a house sauce; and street tacos with cilantro and onions. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Biggest Burgers & Tacos currently holds four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Ashley L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 10, said, "I got to say it's so delicious -- the best burgers in the area! So in love with this twist. Big, juicy burgers. People here are always welcoming."
"Hands down, best burger I've had in a while (The Biggest Burger)," stated Yelper Yesenia M. "Guys running the truck are super dope! Definitely coming back to try out all the other stuff on the menu, like the asada fries."
Biggest Burgers & Tacos is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 11-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)