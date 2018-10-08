Burger joint Hank's opens in Pacific Palisades

A brand-new eatery specializing in burgers and booze has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Palisades Village, called Hank's, is located at 1033 N. Swarthmore Ave.
The New American spot is a project from Bruce and Eric Bromberg, owners and operators of Blue Ribbon Restaurants -- a national chain with locations from New York to Las Vegas, the businesssays on its website.
On the menu, expect to find classic American comfort food, including specialties like Double Diamond burgers, shrimp tacos, cheese fondue and fried chicken wings. (Check out the full menu here.)
An extensive beer and wine list is on offer as well, along with boozy shakes such as the Hudson Hazel with Chambord and Nutella. (You can view the After Dinner Drinks menu here.)
The fresh arrival has received mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Rebecca M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 3, wrote, "I hate giving a bad review, but I also hate having had the experience I did here -- and hopefully they will change! I can't really tell you if the back of the house does their job well, but the front of the house was completely disorganized."
"What's not to love?" asked Yelper Brian M. "Great cocktails. Awesome burgers. Those signature Blue Ribbon chicken wings. ... The decor of Hank's is great. It is reminiscent of a European bistro, but with a clubby, modern atmosphere."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Hank's is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily.
