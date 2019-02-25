FOOD & DRINK

Burgerim brings customizable sliders and more to University Park

By Hoodline
A new fast food joint -- serving customizable sliders, chicken wings and more -- has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2595 S. Hoover St. in University Park, the fresh arrival is called Burgerim.

The newcomer offers sliders, featuring three-ounce patties and your choice of bun, toppings and sauces, in sets of two or three. Patty options include beef, Wagyu beef, lamb, turkey and other proteins. The shop also offers family boxes stocked with eight sliders, plus wings, fries and onion rings; and a party box filled with 16 burgers; in addition to chicken wings and strips, salads, sides and shakes.

Burgerim has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Elizabeth A., who reviewed the new spot on Feb. 11, wrote, " Tried the grilled chicken cowboy-style burger with a fried egg, and it was so yummy. My second order was a turkey California-style burger with bacon. The meat was so savory and not dry at all. Sweet potato French fries were perfectly crispy."

And Hugo A. said, "Got the family pack and enjoyed burgers and wings together. The patio they have is quite cozy and private. Really liked the convenient location with parking available."

Head on over to check it out: Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
