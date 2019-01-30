FOOD & DRINK

Burgerim debuts signature sliders in Northridge

Photo: Furlay S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving burgers? You're in luck: a new outlet of customizable fast-food joint Burgerim has opened its doors in Northridge at 9034 Tampa Ave. The international chain has seen a rapid expansion in California over the past year.

Customers can get the three-ounce burger patties in orders of two, three or a party box of 16. The Burgerim concept invites customization with every order, with a choice of three buns, 11 patties, five sauces and nine toppings. The menu also offers chicken wings, chicken strips, salads, french fries and more.

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp.

Bucky M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 11, wrote, "The vegetarian burger was amazing caliente style, and the spicy beef and chorizo were both awesome. Love the concept of getting two smaller burgers instead of one large burger so you can try different styles."

And Sean O. wrote, "Burgerim offers a different spin on burgers. Where this place really goes beyond the others is in its customization. They offer a range of proteins for your burger. The service at this location is top notch with attention to detail and an aim to please."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Fruit juices may have harmful levels of heavy metals, Consumer Reports says
Ring in the Year of the Pig with Glendale's best Chinese restaurants
Kaiba Japanese Restaurant debuts its third location in Pasadena
Ring in the Year of the Pig with Costa Mesa's best Chinese restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Holy Fire burn area under voluntary evacuation amid incoming storm
Southern California weather forecast Thursday
SoCal burn areas preparing for more rain
Concepts for Sepulveda Pass project shown in continued effort to ease congestion
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Young boy with fighting spirit, big heart is LA Rams good luck charm
Dozen cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Calabasas mansion up for grabs in Special Olympics raffle
Show More
Goodell mentions missed call during Rams-Saints NFC game
Sheriff Villanueva defends rehiring of accused deputy
Fruit juices may have harmful levels of heavy metals, Consumer Reports says
Overturned vehicle causes traffic on WB 118 Fwy in Pacoima
More restaurants adding veggie burger options
More News