Burgerim debuts signature sliders in Northridge

Craving burgers? You're in luck: a new outlet of customizable fast-food joint Burgerim has opened its doors in Northridge at 9034 Tampa Ave. The international chain has seen a rapid expansion in California over the past year.
Customers can get the three-ounce burger patties in orders of two, three or a party box of 16. The Burgerim concept invites customization with every order, with a choice of three buns, 11 patties, five sauces and nine toppings. The menu also offers chicken wings, chicken strips, salads, french fries and more.
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp.
Bucky M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 11, wrote, "The vegetarian burger was amazing caliente style, and the spicy beef and chorizo were both awesome. Love the concept of getting two smaller burgers instead of one large burger so you can try different styles."
And Sean O. wrote, "Burgerim offers a different spin on burgers. Where this place really goes beyond the others is in its customization. They offer a range of proteins for your burger. The service at this location is top notch with attention to detail and an aim to please."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
