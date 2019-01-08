Burgers, brews and bites: Your guide to the 5 top spots in Anaheim Hills

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Slater's 50/50
Photo: Slater's 50/50 - Anaheim Hills/Yelp
Topping the list is popular sports bar and burger spot Slater's 50/50. Located at 6362 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 3,670 reviews on Yelp.
The popular chain -- with outposts from Nevada to Texas -- comes courtesy of owner and SoCal native Scott Slater, explains the business on its website, who founded the original Anaheim Hills location in 2009.
Signature eats include starters like Slater's vampire dip, a cheesy blend with garlic and artichokes, and award-winning burgers such as the Bison & Bacon with jalapeno-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and sage aioli. (You can view the full menu here.)
2. Tempo Urban Kitchen
Photo: cody s./Yelp
Next up is New American spot Tempo Urban Kitchen, situated at 731 S. Weir Canyon Road, Suite 147. With 4.5 stars out of 1,107 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
With additional locations in Brea and Downey, Tempo Urban Kitchen delivers "a Latin flair to Orange County" courtesy of owner Jorge Cueva, says the restaurant on its website. Named Orange County's 2017 Restaurant of the Year, expect to find modern Mexican cuisine in the form of elevated tacos, burritos and seafood entrees like grilled octopus with avocado puree, pomegranate seeds and more. (See the full dinner menu here.)
3. Medii Kitchen
Photo: Wendy l./Yelp
Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot Medii Kitchen is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 116 S. Fairmont Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 543 reviews.
On the menu, look for small plates like stuffed grape leaves; olive tapenade; and quail with garlic, citrus, olive oil and coriander. An assortment of soups, salads and sandwiches are on offer as well, along with entrees such as New Zealand lamb chops and Mediterranean-style Chilean sea bass. (You can check out the full menu here.)
4. Reunion Kitchen and Drink
PHOTO: tina n./YELP
Reunion Kitchen and Drink, a New American spot that offers salads, burgers and more, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,733 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5775 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road to see for yourself.
Established in 2013 by owner Scott McIntosh, the popular spot "returns the soul to the dining experience," offering a place to unwind and relax with small bites like Asian crispy ribs and hand-crafted cocktails such as the Ruby Red Martini with Grey Goose vodka, fresh grapefruit juice and a sugar rim. (You can view the full menu here.)
5. Yves' Restaurant and Wine Bar
Photo: Yves' Restaurant and Wine Bar/Yelp
Finally, check out Yves' Restaurant and Wine Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 493 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine spot and Italian eatery at 5753-A E. Santa Ana Canyon Road.
Considered a "landmark" of Anaheim Hills, the long-standing establishment comes courtesy of owners Yves and Jody Masquefa, explains the business on its website, who strive to deliver quality service and delicious food, while also giving back to the community,
Menu offerings include starters like cold smoked salmon with confit lemon emulsion, while entrees range from award-winning wild mushroom soup to fresh Autumn gnocchi with Parmesan herb butter sauce and more. An extensive wine menu his available as well, featuring a variety of reds and whites from regions across the world. (See the full menu here.)