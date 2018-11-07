Burgers, brunch and more: What's trending on Newport Beach's food scene?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which restaurants have been in the limelight this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Newport Beach businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots have the momentum heading into the end of the year.
---
Hook & Anchor
Photo: Hook & Anchor/Yelp
Open since January, this spot to score fresh seafood and more is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "seafood" on Yelp.
Citywide, seafood spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.6 percent over the past month, but Hook & Anchor saw a 30.2 percent increase, maintaining an outstanding five-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 540 percent.
It's not the only trending outlier in the seafood category: Woody's Wharf has seen a 3.1 percent increase in reviews, and Olea has seen a 5.4 percent bump.
Located at 3305 Newport Blvd., Suite E, Hook & Anchor offers seafood specialties like fish tacos featuring Guinness beer-battered cod and fried shrimp po'boys with Louisiana sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Malibu Farm Lido
Photo: emily k./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Malibu Farm Lido, the New American breakfast and brunch spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "breakfast & brunch" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 3.1 percent over the past month, Malibu Farm Lido bagged a notable 106.5 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, with a slight downward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to its current four stars.
There's more that's trending on Newport Beach's breakfast and brunch scene: American Junkie has seen a 11.6 percent increase in reviews.
Open at 3420 Via Oporto, Suite 101, since August, Malibu Farm Lido offers brunch offerings such as Swedish mini pancakes, crab cakes with caper aioli and a breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, black beans and more. (See the full menu here.)
The Stand
Photo: the stand/Yelp
The Stand is also making waves. Open since last year at 1332 Bison Ave., the popular New American spot has seen a 12.3 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.3 percent for all businesses tagged "American (New)" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 330 percent.
The Stand features reimagined burgers, sandwiches and hot dogs like the El Capitan -- a burger complete with braised short rib, pickled red onion, fresh guacamole and chimichurri. Over the past month, it's maintained a superior 4.5-star rating among Yelpers. (You can view the menu here.)